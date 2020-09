Firefighters Tackle Bobcat Fire Moving Near Mt. Wilson Observatory



The Bobcat Fire has grown to more than 100,000 acres and remains at 15% containment. Fire officials said it doesn’t appear that the Mt. Wilson Observatory is in immediate danger but they’re.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:56 Published 4 hours ago

Air crews race to battle rapidly growing Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, causing further evacuations



This is the harrowing footage of aircrews racing to attack the out of control Bobcat fire in Los Angeles County on September 17. The Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest grew overnight.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 4 days ago