Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Freshwater dolphins seen in Indonesia for the first time in three years

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Freshwater dolphins seen in Indonesia for the first time in three years
Freshwater dolphins seen in Indonesia for the first time in three years

This is the amazing moment freshwater Irrawady dolphins were seen swimming again in a river in Indonesia.

The extremely rare sighting of the endangered Irrawadies delighted locals living near Segati Langgam river in Riau province.

In 2017, one of the dolphins was found mysteriously dead in the province.

The dolphins were not seen again in the area until September 15.

One of the villagers, Agus, said they could hardly believe it when they saw the dolphins swimming close to land.

He said: "At first I thought they were just large fish.

We were excited when we realise they are Irrawady dolphins." The dolphins were reported roaming the river several times over the previous days.

Residents visited the river and took photos of the creatures, but officers from the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) reminded the locals not to disturb them.

Head Suharyono said: "Please maintain distance from the river to avoid scaring the animals and avoid interacting with them or giving them food." The BBKSDA plans to set up a team in the river to study the rare animals.

Irrawady dolphins inhabit Cambodia's Mekong river, which is connected to the river systems in Indonesia and other regions in southeast Asia.

These dolphins have a bulging forehead and short beak, and an estimated 92 individuals remain in their population.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nepal begins its first broad-gauge railway service trial [Video]

Nepal begins its first broad-gauge railway service trial

With the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section, trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from September 18. Remained halted..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
MEMORIES OF MURDER Movie [Video]

MEMORIES OF MURDER Movie

MEMORIES OF MURDER Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The digitally remastered film will be in theaters nationwide October 19th and October 20th for a two night limited theatrical engagement in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published
Quadriplegic stands up from wheelchair for the first time after being paralyzed during rugby match [Video]

Quadriplegic stands up from wheelchair for the first time after being paralyzed during rugby match

It took him 1,220 days, but Robert Paylor was finally able to stand up from his wheelchair on his own after being paralyzed three years ago during a college rugby match

Credit: In The Know Good News Brought To     Duration: 00:37Published