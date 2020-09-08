Freshwater dolphins seen in Indonesia for the first time in three years

This is the amazing moment freshwater Irrawady dolphins were seen swimming again in a river in Indonesia.

The extremely rare sighting of the endangered Irrawadies delighted locals living near Segati Langgam river in Riau province.

In 2017, one of the dolphins was found mysteriously dead in the province.

The dolphins were not seen again in the area until September 15.

One of the villagers, Agus, said they could hardly believe it when they saw the dolphins swimming close to land.

He said: "At first I thought they were just large fish.

We were excited when we realise they are Irrawady dolphins." The dolphins were reported roaming the river several times over the previous days.

Residents visited the river and took photos of the creatures, but officers from the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) reminded the locals not to disturb them.

Head Suharyono said: "Please maintain distance from the river to avoid scaring the animals and avoid interacting with them or giving them food." The BBKSDA plans to set up a team in the river to study the rare animals.

Irrawady dolphins inhabit Cambodia's Mekong river, which is connected to the river systems in Indonesia and other regions in southeast Asia.

These dolphins have a bulging forehead and short beak, and an estimated 92 individuals remain in their population.