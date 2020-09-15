Global  
 

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two.

Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned byCrystal Palace at Old Trafford.


Frank Lampard vows to support Kepa Arrizabalaga after another costly mistake [Video]

Frank Lampard has admitted he will fight to boost Kepa Arrizabalaga’s brittleconfidence after the goalkeeper’s latest mistake in Chelsea’s 2-0 PremierLeague loss to Liverpool.

'It's impossible to say no to joining Liverpool', says Jota [Video]

Diogo Jota speaks about completing his transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Liverpool.

Israeli settlers' Chelsea boss backer

 An investigation by BBC News Arabic has found that Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich, controls companies that have donated $100m to an Israeli settler..
Edouard Mendy: Chelsea agree deal with Rennes for Senegal goalkeeper

 Chelsea agree a deal with Rennes to sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, subject to a medical and personal terms.
Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side start with away win

 Manchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
Man City hold off Wolves fightback to make winning start

 Manchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
Leicester City 4-2 Burnley: Foxes fight back to maintain 100% start

 Leicester come from behind to maintain their 100% Premier League start against an under-strength Burnley side at the King Power Stadium.
Premier League stats: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane star in entertaining weekend

 The second weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season brought the highest number of goals per game in the competition's history.
Man City's Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus

 Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus.
Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City midfielder tests positive for coronavirus

 Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus.
Manchester United 0-3 York City: 25 years since Minstermen stunned Old Trafford

 BBC Radio York look back on how third-tier York City beat Manchester United 3-0 25 years ago.
Premier League: Wilfried Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeat Man Utd

 Manchester [UK], September 20 (ANI): Wilfried Zaha scored a brace as Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Saturday (local time) in the Premier League..
A bleak start for Man Utd - and tough early questions for Woodward

 Manchester United's first game of the season did little to instil confidence that this will be a year of progress, writes Simon Stone.
Zaha scores twice as Crystal Palace stun Man Utd

 Wilfried Zaha scores twice against his former club as Manchester United's first game of the Premier League season ends in defeat by Crystal Palace at home.
Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace [Video]

Manchester United are set to take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in thePremier League on September 19. Take a look at the stats.

How Man Utd could line-up against Crystal Palace

 Manchester United's first game of the 2020/21 Premier League season is against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. While the season proper began last..
WorldNews

Fernando Torres impressed by Frank Lampard’s ‘fantastic’ team but says Chelsea will NOT challenge Liverpool or Man City for Premier League title

Chelsea’s hopes of challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the 2020/21 Premier League title...
Andy Robertson reveals he angered Liverpool teammates by wearing a CHELSEA SHIRT on night Liverpool won the Premier League title

Andy Robertson revealed he annoyed his Liverpool teammates on the night of their Premier League...
Kai Havertz and Timo Werner warn Chelsea FC team-mates about Liverpool FC

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have both warned their Chelsea FC team-mates to expect a difficult test...
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel..

Klopp: Fabinho, Mane were outstanding [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that it was a challenging game against a good Chelsea team, and he was pleased with his side's performance in particular Fabhino, who played at centre-back in..

Mane: We deserved to win [Video]

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says that his side deserved to beat Chelsea and that Andreas Christensen's sending off was the correct decision in their 2-0 win the Premier League.

