Snake catchers use huge candles to force a cobra out from hiding place in Thailand

Snake handlers used large candles to catch a large cobra that was hiding under a man's house.

Jirasak Chuenarom, 38, was climbing down the steps of his home in Chachoengsao, central Thailand when he saw the 6ft cobra coiled user the staircase on September 16.

The startled snake swiftly took refuge underneath his raised cement home so he called the rescue team.

After spotting Jirasak's single storey home, the specialist knew the task wouldn't be easy.

They attempted to scare the cobra out by spraying water in using a hose, and also drilled into the steel where the snake was hiding but to no avail.

The neighbours also came to assist in the mission by spraying pesticides into the snake's hiding spot, but it showed no sign of budging.

Rescue team members then bought two medium-sized Buddhist lent candles.

The specialist lit the candles up and began to heat up the cobra's location.

The jet-black cobra couldn't stand the heat and crawled out of the basement.

The team quickly grabbed the snake's head.

Jirasak said: "I was so shocked when I saw the snake crawling past the stairs.

I took out the torch to scare it and called the team right away." The captured cobra was released back into the forest.