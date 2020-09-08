Gove: People must now work from home if they can

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible.

“Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“But I stressthat it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in aspecific workplace do so.”


