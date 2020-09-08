Gove: People must now work from home if they can

Michael Gove has defended the government's position on the Withdrawal Agreement, stating that action was needed to protect the unity of the United Kingdom.
Report by Etemadil.
Michael Gove has reiterated the need of the 'rule of six' for social gatherings amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the UK. Report by Etemadil.
Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.
Michael Gove says he has told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government "would not be withdrawing" the Internal Market Bill, following an "extraordinary meeting" of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU. Report by Jonesia.
