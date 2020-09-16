What are the new Covid-19 measures for pubs?

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections. In a televised briefing onMonday, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces a“very challenging winter”, with the current trend heading in “the wrongdirection”. Boris Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisersdiscussing what action to take as the rise in the number of new cases showedno sign of slowing. It is thought the Prime Minister could announce newmeasures in a press conference as early as Tuesday.
