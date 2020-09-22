Police in Belfast's Holyland were seen after many students were congregating despite warnings regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Police seen in Belfast as students dismiss coronavirus warnings

Police in Belfast's Holyland were seen after many students were congregating despite warnings regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage filmed by a local taxi driver in the early hours of September 22 shows many PSNI officers donning face masks as many students line the streets and pavements, some with bottles in hand.

According to local reports, over 50 COVID-related warnings were issued by authorities in Holyland and neighbouring Stranmillis.