Gove: We don’t want to close hospitality

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast. “But I stressthat it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in aspecific workplace do so.”
Michael Gove has defended the government's position on the Withdrawal Agreement, stating that action was needed to protect the unity of the United Kingdom.
Michael Gove has defended the government's position on the Withdrawal Agreement, stating that action was needed to protect the unity of the United Kingdom.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday.
Matt Hancock has announced that the adult social care infection control fundwill be extended for six months and receive an extra £540 million. The HealthSecretary was giving a statement in the House of Commons on the Government'sresponse to coronavirus. But testing was the main focus for the shadow healthsecretary.
MPs claimed social-distancing measures were ignored in the House of Commonsafter a technology failure forced them to join the “Mogg conga” to vote. Passreaders in the division lobbies used by MPs to record their votes stoppedworking.
Theresa May has said she will not support the government's controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited.
Arlene Foster has announced further restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings in Northern Ireland. The province's first minister said there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles but stressed "this is not returning to lockdown".