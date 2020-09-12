Gove: We don’t want to close hospitality

Cabinet Minister, Michael Gove has said that although coronavirus is spreading in hospitality settings, the government ‘doesn’t want to close them’.

His comments come ahead of the Prime Minister’s address in the House of Commons where he is expected to announce new measures to help control the virus.

Report by Browna.

