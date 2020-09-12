Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gove: We don’t want to close hospitality

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Gove: We don’t want to close hospitality

Gove: We don’t want to close hospitality

Cabinet Minister, Michael Gove has said that although coronavirus is spreading in hospitality settings, the government ‘doesn’t want to close them’.

His comments come ahead of the Prime Minister’s address in the House of Commons where he is expected to announce new measures to help control the virus.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Gove Michael Gove British Conservative politician

Coronavirus: Plans for fans to return to sporting events in October called off

 Plans for fans to return to watch live sport in England from 1 October will not go ahead, says cabinet office minister Michael Gove.
BBC News
Gove: People must now work from home if they can [Video]

Gove: People must now work from home if they can

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast. “But I stressthat it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in aspecific workplace do so.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Plans for fans to return to sporting events in October called off

 Plans for fans to return to watch live sport in England from 1 October will not go ahead, says cabinet office minister Michael Gove.
BBC News
Michael Gove: We need to act to protect unity of UK [Video]

Michael Gove: We need to act to protect unity of UK

Michael Gove has defended the government's position on the Withdrawal Agreement, stating that action was needed to protect the unity of the United Kingdom. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate [Video]

Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill straight out of Trump playbook, David Lammy says

 Boris Johnson’s law-breaking Brexit bill is straight out of the Donald Trump playbook, and leaves justice secretary Robert Buckland looking “a very small..
WorldNews
Hancock announces an extra £540m for the adult social care infection control fund [Video]

Hancock announces an extra £540m for the adult social care infection control fund

Matt Hancock has announced that the adult social care infection control fundwill be extended for six months and receive an extra £540 million. The HealthSecretary was giving a statement in the House of Commons on the Government'sresponse to coronavirus. But testing was the main focus for the shadow healthsecretary.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Total failure of social distancing during House of Commons vote, claims MP [Video]

Total failure of social distancing during House of Commons vote, claims MP

MPs claimed social-distancing measures were ignored in the House of Commonsafter a technology failure forced them to join the “Mogg conga” to vote. Passreaders in the division lobbies used by MPs to record their votes stoppedworking.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation [Video]

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she will not support the government’s controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published
London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus [Video]

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Northern Ireland imposes restrictions on social gatherings [Video]

Northern Ireland imposes restrictions on social gatherings

Arlene Foster has announced further restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings in Northern Ireland. The province's first minister said there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles but stressed "this is not returning to lockdown". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this