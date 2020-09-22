Opposition to boycott session till suspension of MPs revoked: Rajya Sabha LoP
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Opposition to boycott session till suspension of MPs revoked: Rajya Sabha LoP
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight MPs revoked.
"Till our demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met, the opposition will boycott the session," said Azad.
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that there will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak. "No one is happy with the incidents that have taken place in this House. The public wants that their leaders should be heard. No one can put across their views in just 2-3 mins. There will be 90% de-escalation if MPs not constrained by time to speak," said Azad.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain over the suspension of 8 MPs from Rajya Sabha due to their 'unruly' behaviour on September 20 said that the suspended MPs were not just protesting for the suspension to be revoked but also for the farm bills. Hussain said, "We wanted not just the suspension to be revoked but at the same time, we wanted the farm bills to be taken back and proper voting to happen. But nothing of that sort was going to happen as the chairman wasn't ready to listen to anyone. So, all the opposition parties boycotted the rest of the session." "They appealed to all the people who were sitting at the dharna to finish it and join them in boycotting the rest of the session. That is how we have ended the dharna," he added.
Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu on September 23 said that suspension of the members has taken place due to their conduct. "I am not happy about the suspension of the members. The action has been taken on their conduct. We have nothing against any member," said Naidu after eight Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for their 'unruly behaviour' in the Rajya Sabha.
Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that the party will boycott Parliament sessions until the government will not accept their demands which is to bring another bill. Through the bill, opposition demanded for fixing MSP under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission along with this, they also demanded that government agencies like FCI should not buy crops below MSP. Azad said, "We will boycott Parliament session until Government accepts our 3 demands, government to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission and Government agencies like FCI shouldn't buy crops below MSP."
Construction work of an indoor stadium is underway in the Handwara region of Kupwara district. This stadium would offer multi-utility sports facilities for the local youth to groom their talent. The indoor stadium is likely to be completed by November. Stadium would cost Rs 4 crore and would have facilities including gymnasium, volleyball and badminton courts. Local players laud the step taken by the government as it will help them to showcase their potential. Ghulam Nabi, Junior Engineer, Sports Council said, "The budget of this project is Rs 4 crores. This stadium is expected to be completed by November, this year."
As 8 suspended Rajya Sabha opposition MPs continued their protest outside Parliament, the upper house's deputy chairperson Harivansh met the protesting members as a colleague and offered them tea. The..
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh brought morning tea for the suspended MPs who are protesting in the Parliament premises against their suspension from the upper house. The MPs were..