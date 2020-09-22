Opposition to boycott session till suspension of MPs revoked: Rajya Sabha LoP

Global  
 

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Member of Parliament Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight MPs revoked.

"Till our demands which include revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs and govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP are not met, the opposition will boycott the session," said Azad.


