|
Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time
Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time
DeGeneres responded the toxic work culture allegations during the taping of her opening monologue for her show on Monday.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories
Here are the top stories for Monday, Sept. 21: Trump expects to make Supreme Court pick in days; Ginsburg honored at NYSE; UN marks 75th anniversary: Ellen..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ellen DeGeneres kicked off season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Sept. 21 and addressed...
E! Online - Published
|
Watch VideoEllen DeGeneres made her return to her talk show Monday with an apology after a summer...
Newsy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources