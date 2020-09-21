DeGeneres responded the toxic work culture allegations during the taping of her opening monologue for her show on Monday.

Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time

Here are the top stories for Monday, Sept. 21: Trump expects to make Supreme Court pick in days; Ginsburg honored at NYSE; UN marks 75th anniversary: Ellen..

Ellen DeGeneres returns for a new season of her talk show and is apologizing to staffers who complained of a toxic work environment behind the scenes.

Plus: LAPD using controversial facial recognition technology, and San Diego State experiences back-to-school COVID outbreak.

Watch VideoEllen DeGeneres made her return to her talk show Monday with an apology after a summer...

Ellen DeGeneres kicked off season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Sept. 21 and addressed...