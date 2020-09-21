Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses misconduct allegations for the first time

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
DeGeneres responded the toxic work culture allegations during the taping of her opening monologue for her show on Monday.


In California: A huge backlog of unemployment claims, and Ellen says she's sorry

 Plus: LAPD using controversial facial recognition technology, and San Diego State experiences back-to-school COVID outbreak.
 
USATODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres apologizes for allowing a toxic workplace

 Ellen DeGeneres returns for a new season of her talk show and is apologizing to staffers who complained of a toxic work environment behind the scenes.
CBS News

AP Top Stories

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Sept. 21: Trump expects to make Supreme Court pick in days; Ginsburg honored at NYSE; UN marks 75th anniversary: Ellen..
USATODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres Addresses "Toxic" Allegations and Show Controversy in Season Premiere

Ellen DeGeneres kicked off season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Sept. 21 and addressed...
E! Online - Published

Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes In First Show Since Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes In First Show Since Workplace Allegations Watch VideoEllen DeGeneres made her return to her talk show Monday with an apology after a summer...
Newsy - Published


AfricanEnt

African Entertainment Ellen DeGeneres Publicly Addresses Allegations of Misconduct On Her Show (Video) https://t.co/PkRxM1UVJD via… https://t.co/ZvqYTR7q7F 39 minutes ago

LLeary1961

[email protected] Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses workplace toxicity claims for the first time in season debut: ... https://t.co/AqZ2UoaQNh via @YahooEnt 52 minutes ago

dannfpr

Dann Reardon Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses workplace toxicity claims for the first time in season debut: ...… https://t.co/NcXPkU5qfV 2 hours ago

donkorgh

Emmanuel Donkor #donkorsblog https://t.co/vOTSz5dgr6: "I'm so sorry" Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses allegations of misconduct on her show fo… https://t.co/rmsf1pxYYC 2 hours ago

stanoyiga

oyiga stanley RT @THR: Ellen publicly addresses toxic workplace controversy as show returns: "Things happened here that never should have" https://t.co/X… 5 hours ago

percetion

edward fields Ellen DeGeneres publicly addresses workplace toxicity claims for the first time in season debut: ... https://t.co/6SAjknfs5q via @YahooEnt 5 hours ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter Ellen publicly addresses toxic workplace controversy as show returns: "Things happened here that never should have"… https://t.co/xKc3gL5vZR 5 hours ago

gaytimesmag

GAY TIMES The host issued an apology in the season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. https://t.co/ueZ9Gxz3S7 11 hours ago


Freshwater dolphins seen in Indonesia for the first time in three years

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Ellen DeGeneres 'didn't hold back' with talk show opening monologue

Ellen Degeneres "didn't hold back" when she addressed the "toxic" work environment allegations surrounding her talk show during the season 18 premiere on Monday (21.09.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Ellen Addresses Misconduct On Her Show

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published