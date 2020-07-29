Johnson back at 10 Downing Street following cabinet meeting

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections. In a televised briefing onMonday, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces a“very challenging winter”, with the current trend heading in “the wrongdirection”. Boris Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisersdiscussing what action to take as the rise in the number of new cases showedno sign of slowing. It is thought the Prime Minister could announce newmeasures in a press conference as early as Tuesday.
The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today.
Boris Johnson has set out how coronavirus rules are to be enforced at a press briefing in 10 Downing Street. The prime minister said: "The public wants to see stronger enforcement of the rules which are already in place".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street for the first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) since the summer recess.
Palmerston, the Foreign Office’s chief mouser, is set for retirement afterfour years of service in Whitehall. A letter to Sir Simon McDonald, permanentunder-secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, read that the catwould like to spend more time “away from the limelight” after enjoying“working from home” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cabinet Minister, Michael Gove has said that although coronavirus is spreading in hospitality settings, the government 'doesn't want to close them'. His comments come ahead of the Prime Minister's address in the House of Commons where he is expected to announce new measures to help control the virus.
Theresa May has said she will not support the government's controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law.
Arlene Foster has announced further restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings in Northern Ireland. The province's first minister said there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles but stressed "this is not returning to lockdown".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday.
Matt Hancock has announced that the adult social care infection control fundwill be extended for six months and receive an extra £540 million. The HealthSecretary was giving a statement in the House of Commons on the Government'sresponse to coronavirus. But testing was the main focus for the shadow healthsecretary.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens today's cabinet meeting with a statement on the need for longer sentencing for serious offenders. The PM listed a number of efforts the government are undertaking to..