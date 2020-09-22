Nottingham students descend upon bar forcing council officers to manage crowd

Nottingham City Council community safety officers were forced to manage crowds on Monday night (September 22) after dozens of student freshers descended upon city bar, Bierkeller, which was hosting a z

Nottingham City Council community safety officers were forced to manage crowds on Monday night (September 22) after dozens of student freshers descended upon city bar, Bierkeller, which was hosting a zoo themed fancy dress night for students at the University of Nottingham.

Club-goers have until Thursday (September 24) to enjoy late nights out before Boris Johnson forces a 10 pm curfew on bars and restaurants in England.