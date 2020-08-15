PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a new curriculum for school students will be in place by 2022. PM Modi was addressing the ‘School Education Conclave’ organised by the Ministry of Education. PM Modi said that the new curriculum will be in sync with the NEP. ‘The new curriculum framework will be developed and be ready by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence,’ PM Modi said. PM Modi also said that focus of the NEP and the new curriculum will be on preparing India’s students to deal with the skill sets required in the 21st Century. PM Modi said that the skills that are required in the 21st Century are critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, curiosity, communication. He added that the earlier education policy had a lot of restrictions and limited a student’s ability to acquire a holistic education. Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre, among others from various States, also took part in the two-day conclave. Watch the full video for all the details.
A massive row has started over conducting the JEE & NEET exams amid the Covid pandemic. The opposition parties are holding protests to corner the Modi government over the issue. Six non-BJP ruled states have also approached the top court seeking a delay in the examinations. They argue that it is unsafe to conduct exams amid pandemic and many students themselves are under quarantine and will miss the examinations. The government though has been adamant, the number of admit cards downloaded by students to claim that students are themselves in favour of holding exams. In Focus today, Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad spoke to Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee to understand what the students really want. Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi also throws light on the implications that any further delay could have on the future of the students of the country. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 on September 13 and JEE Main examinations between September 1-6. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that students across the country want JEE, NEET examinations. Pokhriyal also spoke on admit cards being downloaded for JEE, NEET exams. This comes amid debates by several states over postponement of exams. Amid growing chorus for postponement, academicians wrote to PM Modi. Over 150 academicians said delaying exams will mean compromising students’ future. Directors of several IITs also said delay in exams will lead to a ’zero academic year’. On Wednesday, CM of seven states and Congress chief discussed JEE, NEET and echoed postponement of the examinations amid Covid-19. Watch the full video for more.
Schools across several states to reopen on voluntary basis from September 21 amid coronavirus pandemic. Preparations underway in Chandigarh's Model Senior Secondary school as it reopened today. Sanitizers were set up at various locations in the school. Along with this COVID guidelines were also highlighted. Guwahati's Dispur College also reopened today with 50% staff. Students reached the school to get their doubt clear from the teachers.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.