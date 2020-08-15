PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were also present at the event.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Prime Minister said, "The future of a nation is what its youth think today.

Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India.

This is the time to be future-ready."