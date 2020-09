Kim Cattrall became a US citizen to vote in upcoming election Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published Kim Cattrall became a US citizen to vote in upcoming election Kim Cattrall has revealed she flew to New York to go through the lengthy process of becoming a US citizen so she was able to vote. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend