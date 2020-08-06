Global  
 

'Bring eggs and tomatoes' say Bulgaria anti-government demo organisers

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:35s - Published
'Bring eggs and tomatoes' say Bulgaria anti-government demo organisers

'Bring eggs and tomatoes' say Bulgaria anti-government demo organisers

Bulgarian anti-government protesters, who started a movement against Prime Minister Boyko Borissov back in July, are still calling for the entire government to resign.


