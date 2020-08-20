Global  
 

‘Depression is a consequence of drug abuse’: Kangana’s jibe at Deepika Padukone

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood.

Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse.

Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking drugs from her manager.

‘Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse.

So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, ‘MAAL HAI KYA?,’ Kangana tweeted.

The NCB is probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some others.

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will also be summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug use probe.

Kangana had earlier said that many Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if a probe was launched into drg use in the film industry.

She had even offered to assist the Narcotics Control Bureau in probing the issue.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Anurag Kashyap case: Payal Ghosh on ‘political affiliation’, thanks Kangana [Video]

Anurag Kashyap case: Payal Ghosh on ‘political affiliation’, thanks Kangana

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has said that she has no political affiliations. Payal Ghosh thanked people who have come out in her support including Kangana Ranaut. She said that she was harassed when she had gone to visit the filmmaker. She said that he took her to another room and misbehaved with her. The actor alleges that Kashyap asked her to be ‘mentally prepared’ the next time she came over. Ghosh said that she was appalled to see Anurag Kashyap speak about women empowerment & feminism and felt that she needed to expose the mask that he was hiding behind. She also added that she was warned against speaking up by members of her family, friends and her manager as they felt nobody in the industry would back her. The filmmaker has rejected all allegations made against him and hinted that this was malicious and completely false and also threatened legal action. Kashyap has received support from several women in the Indian film industry who have come out publicly to back the filmmaker. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content
Agriculture Reform Bills: Farmers protest against Centre, Kangana Ranaut in Amritsar [Video]

Agriculture Reform Bills: Farmers protest against Centre, Kangana Ranaut in Amritsar

Farmers in Amritsar protested against the Central government and actress Kangana Ranaut on September 22. Protestors made effigies of Narendra Modi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kangana Ranaut. The protest was against the new agriculture reforms passed in both the houses of Parliament. They also expressed their disappointment over actress' remark where she called the protesting farmers as 'terrorists.'

Credit: ANI

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone Indian film actress and producer

Deepika, Alia clicked by paparazzi in 'sapno ki nagari' Mumbai [Video]

Deepika, Alia clicked by paparazzi in 'sapno ki nagari' Mumbai

B-town stars were snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Girl next door Alia Bhatt was photographed by outside Dharma Office. Her face mask got everybody's attention. Alia was spotted wearing a funky face mask. Sporting a yellow cover with the face of a French bull dog, Alia Bhatt once again displayed her love for pets. Deepika Padukone was snapped at airport in Mumbai from where she headed to Goa for her upcoming flick. She chose comfy neon co-ords and sneakers for the day. 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi also spotted at Mumbai airport. He looked comfy in half sleeve multi colored shirt and dark denim.

Credit: ANI
Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport [Video]

Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. They were also wearing black masks to protect themselves from COVID. Sara Ali Khan along with his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also snapped at Saif Ali Khan's house. Meanwhile, 'Dilbar' song girl, Nora Fatehi spotted outside the sets of a dance show. She was looking stunning in her beautiful attire. Nora also posed happily for the shutterbugs.

Credit: ANI
Watch: Deepika and Ranveer return to Mumbai; Disha Patani, Sushmita Sen spotted [Video]

Watch: Deepika and Ranveer return to Mumbai; Disha Patani, Sushmita Sen spotted

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai. The couple had visited Bengaluru to see Deepika's parents. Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. Deepikaa and Ranveer were seen wearing matching outfits. The duo walked out of airport hand-in-hand, towing their luggage. Other celebrities were also spotted at several places in Mumbai. Disha Patani was snapped at a shoe shop in Bandra. Sushmita Sen was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra. Wrestler Great Khali was also snapped at Mumbai airport. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Bollywood bets on the small screen as Covid shuts cinemas

 The pandemic has shaken the film industry, forcing it to think outside of the box office.
BBC News
John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate to release on Eid next year, Kartik Aaryan signs a 3-film deal [Video]

John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate to release on Eid next year, Kartik Aaryan signs a 3-film deal

Aditya Chopra decides to postpone the YRF 50 celebrations, would now wait for the theatres to open before the big announcement. Satyamev Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead and directed by Milap Zaveri to release on Eid'21 For more scoops from Bollywood, you keep an eye out on Desimartini

Credit: HT Digital Content
‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood [Video]

‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly protested outside Parliament against the alleged malpractices in the industry. She held posters slamming the industry and said that the industry was pushing people towards drugs. Ganguly cited the allegations leveled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap and said that these people make big statements but harass women. She questioned the Mumbai police as well and accused it of turning a blind eye to the vices in the film industry. She also said that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian had not committed suicide. Rupa Ganguly’s protest comes days after BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that drug use is rampant in the industry and lauded NCB action in the matter. Actor turned MP Jaya Bachchan slammed Ravi Kishan and others who have been questioning the film industry saying that the whole industry should not be tarnished for the actions of a few. Jaya Bachchan had also lashed out at Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood a gutter that needs to be cleaned up. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor

A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content
Sushant's ex-business manager Shruti Modi arrives at NCB office for questioning [Video]

Sushant's ex-business manager Shruti Modi arrives at NCB office for questioning

Former business manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shruti Modi, arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SIT office in Mumbai on Sep 16. She was summoned by drugs probe agency on Sep 15. The NCB has so far arrested 18 people in connection with the death of Sushant. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda are under judicial custody.

Credit: ANI

Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics Control Bureau the Indian drug enforcement agency

No 'actionable inputs' on nexus between film industry and drug peddlers: Govt

 The home ministry on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the alleged drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh..
IndiaTimes
‘Drug addiction in film industry too’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan lauds NCB in Lok Sabha [Video]

‘Drug addiction in film industry too’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan lauds NCB in Lok Sabha

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the drug trafficking issue in the Lok Sabha and called on the government to act firmly to control the menace. The BJP MP accused neighbouring countries of conspiring to destroy the future of India’s youth. A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal,’ the BJP MP said. Ravi Kishan said that the drug problem also existed in the film industry and lauded the action taken by Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. ‘The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries,’ he said. The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

I have no political affiliation, says Payal Ghosh who accused Anurag Kashuap of sexual misconduct [Video]

I have no political affiliation, says Payal Ghosh who accused Anurag Kashuap of sexual misconduct

Actress Payal Ghosh is making headlines after she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual molesting her at his house in the past. On being asked about news reports that Anurag is paying because the filmmaker is vocal against the central government, Payal said she has no political affiliation, adding that she is grateful to the people supporting her, adding that such people are the real champions of women rights. Although Anurag has dismissed the allegations as "baseless", the actress is getting support on social media for coming out to speak against the alleged incident. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who herself is making waves since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has also come out in support of her.

Credit: ANI

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh Indian film actress (born 1990)

Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Deepika Padukone using catchwords 'Repeat after me'?

"Depression is a consequence of drug abuse", says Kangana Ranaut who seems to have taken a sarcastic...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNA


Drug case: Kangana takes a dig at Deepika

After Deepika Padukone's name cropped up in alleged Bollywood drug case, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at...
IndiaTimes - Published


EJ Espresso: Centre calls 10,000 troops back from J&K; Kangana takes jibe at Deepika [Video]

EJ Espresso: Centre calls 10,000 troops back from J&K; Kangana takes jibe at Deepika

Centre is calling 10,000 troops back from J&K. Tharoor and BJP MP spar over Facebook row. Over 1.8 crore salaried people have lost jobs since April. And Kangana takes a jibe at Deepika for her..

Credit: HT Digital Content
EJ Espresso: Tharoor, BJP MP spar over FB row; Kangana takes jibe at Deepika [Video]

EJ Espresso: Tharoor, BJP MP spar over FB row; Kangana takes jibe at Deepika

Centre is calling 10,000 troops back from J&K. Tharoor and BJP MP spar over Facebook row. Over 1.8 crore salaried people have lost jobs since April. And Kangana takes a jibe at Deepika for her..

Credit: HT Digital Content