Starmer: Second national lockdown would be sign of Government failure

Sir Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a “sign ofGovernment failure, not an act of God”, and would take an “immense toll” onpublic health and the economy.

Speaking from Doncaster, the Labour leader toldthe virtual party conference: “The warnings yesterday from the Government’sadvisers were stark.

They can’t be ignored".