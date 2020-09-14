Global  
 

90 pilot whales dead and 180 more stranded off coast of Australia

At least 90 pilot whales have died after getting stranded in shallow waters off the west coast of Tasmania, Australia.

The creatures were from a pod of an estimated 270 pilot whales.

Rescue teams are now battling to save the others that are stranded on the sandbar.

Footage filmed on September 22 shows the stranded whales.

Nic Deka, a regional manager for Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service said there had not been a mass stranding of this scale for ''for at least 10 years." Pilot whales are a species of oceanic dolphin which can grow up to 23 feet in length and weigh in at three tonnes.


