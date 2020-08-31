|
United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:01s - Published
United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting
United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The United Nations General Assembly begins its annual meeting on Tuesday. A record 173 heads of state...
NPR - Published
|
Amid COVID-19 pandemic world leaders will for the first time deliver traditional speeches via...
VOA News - Published
|
In what is sure to be a United Nations General Assembly like no other, the UN's annual meeting of...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources