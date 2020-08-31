Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:01s - Published
United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting

United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting

United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Nations General Assembly United Nations General Assembly Principal organ of the United Nations

United Nations General Assembly: Trump to address world leaders on Iran sanctions [Video]

United Nations General Assembly: Trump to address world leaders on Iran sanctions

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:33Published

Philippine president to make UN General Assembly debut

 MANILA: For the first time since he became president four years ago, the Philippines’ tough-talking leader Rodrigo Duterte will take part in the UN General..
WorldNews

Neighbourhood in focus: PM to hold e-summit with Rajapaksa

 India’s immediate neighbourhood is coming into focus again with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to have his first virtual summit with Sri Lankan PM..
IndiaTimes
Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly [Video]

Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly

Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

The United Nations Marks Its 75th Anniversary During The Pandemic

The United Nations General Assembly begins its annual meeting on Tuesday. A record 173 heads of state...
NPR - Published

United Nations General Assembly Opens Historic Session Tuesday

Amid COVID-19 pandemic world leaders will for the first time deliver traditional speeches via...
VOA News - Published

UN goes virtual for its busiest week of the year

In what is sure to be a United Nations General Assembly like no other, the UN's annual meeting of...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid Covid [Video]

Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid Covid

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti spoke on the upcoming General Assembly session. Tirumurti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be the highlight of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:29Published
UN General Assembly Gets Underway Virtually [Video]

UN General Assembly Gets Underway Virtually

The United Nations General Assembly begins its annual session today, but like so many other events it's going virtual.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns stage protest in Toronto to mark International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances [Video]

Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns stage protest in Toronto to mark International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Baloch, Sindhis and Pashtuns staged a protest on August 30 in Canada's Toronto to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. The protestors demanded United Nations (UN) and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:49Published