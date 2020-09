Kangana takes jibe at Deepika over alleged drug link Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:20s - Published 3 minutes ago Kangana takes jibe at Deepika over alleged drug link Kangana Ranaut has taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone, saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse. #KanganaRanaut #Deepikapadukone 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources ‘Depression is a consequence of drug abuse’: Kangana’s jibe at Deepika Padukone



Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24 Published 11 minutes ago