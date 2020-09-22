Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Sir Keir Starmer's speech

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 10:36s - Published
Watch: Sir Keir Starmer's speech

Watch: Sir Keir Starmer's speech

In his first Labour party speech as leader, Sir Keir Starmer says a second lockdown due to COVID-19 would be 'government failure'.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaveJHmatt

David John Hulse RT @HollyLynch5: If you haven’t seen Keir Starmer’s conference speech this morning, introduced by my inspirational friend @RuthSmeeth then… 3 minutes ago

Deborahpower5

Nanna Deb @sarahsackman @Keir_Starmer The majority of working class people don't idolise the Queen, watch the Queen's speech,… https://t.co/ucFcnUM4u8 11 minutes ago

HollyLynch5

Holly Lynch MP If you haven’t seen Keir Starmer’s conference speech this morning, introduced by my inspirational friend… https://t.co/KuIS0VgDvW 16 minutes ago

BristolDon

Cllr Don Alexander RT @ThangamMP: WATCH! Keir Starmer's keynote #LabourConnected (virtual conference) speech as Labour Leader - introduced by my friend Ruth S… 20 minutes ago

SandraMorland

Sandra Morland#Socialist RT @TheProleStar: For anyone who missed Keir Starmer's speech to Not The Labour Party Conference 2020 earlier. Watch this instead - it's li… 20 minutes ago

LordJimKnight

Jim Knight A really strong speech that deserved a conference audience and ovation from Keir Starmer - refreshing to hear the a… https://t.co/cQ8UZjCBrJ 22 minutes ago

TheProleStar

The Prole Star For anyone who missed Keir Starmer's speech to Not The Labour Party Conference 2020 earlier. Watch this instead - i… https://t.co/h2QS4yAc4v 25 minutes ago

Br_Tr

BT Keir Starmer’s first Labour conference speech as UK Labour leader. An interesting address attempting to make a brea… https://t.co/m8gQseSMgF 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Starmer: Second national lockdown would be sign of Government failure [Video]

Starmer: Second national lockdown would be sign of Government failure

Sir Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a “sign ofGovernment failure, not an act of God”, and would take an “immense toll” onpublic health and the economy. Speaking from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
Starmer: This government is holding us back [Video]

Starmer: This government is holding us back

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of holding the country back, during a keynote speech at the party’s virtual conference. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:52Published
Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown [Video]

Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said there should be ‘nothing inevitable’ about a second lockdown. His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lay out new restrictions to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:16Published