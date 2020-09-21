Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Search continues for driver in hit-and-run killing road worker in St. Clair Shores

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Search continues for driver in hit-and-run killing road worker in St. Clair Shores

Search continues for driver in hit-and-run killing road worker in St. Clair Shores

Search continues for driver in hit-and-run killing road worker in St.

Clair Shores


You Might Like


Tweets about this

katnickbaby

Kathy Hopper RT @wxyzdetroit: Police say callers have been reporting "a white in color box truck that may have been involved in this incident." https://… 48 minutes ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit Police say callers have been reporting "a white in color box truck that may have been involved in this incident." https://t.co/gXzOId226u 56 minutes ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit RT @ali_hoxie: Investigators are still looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 26-year-old construction worker, then t… 1 hour ago

ali_hoxie

Ali Hoxie Investigators are still looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 26-year-old construction worke… https://t.co/DINaLTpqbt 2 hours ago

Shmakosa

Isaac Donsky Big time yikes. If you didn't like Hailee Deegan for her driving style, wait till you hear this. Looks like the se… https://t.co/zB4vFQ0R7f 14 hours ago

VoteEmAllOut

Hal 🇺🇲MAGA🇺🇲 KAG🇺🇲 1A 2A🇺🇲 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuna, was taken into custody but the search for the driver, believed to be a Hisp… https://t.co/3Z1YtXIZKS 4 days ago

gaminogabriel

Gabriel Gamiño, MA UPDATE: The suspected shooter, identified as 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuna, was taken into custody and the… https://t.co/5FVmx0qoY3 4 days ago

DallasCarCrash

Texas Accident News LUBBOCK - The search continues for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash between a motorcycle and vehicle that c… https://t.co/PrZ7TAFsXf 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Road worker killed in hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 in St. Clair Shores [Video]

Road worker killed in hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 in St. Clair Shores

A road worker has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on eastbound I-94 near 9 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores on Monday. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police say.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:59Published
Pedestrian Hit And Killed On Roseville Road In Sacramento [Video]

Pedestrian Hit And Killed On Roseville Road In Sacramento

Police say the incident happened on Roseville Road, just south of Marconi Circle just before 4 a.m.  A portion of Roseville Road was blocked off by police for their investigation.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:51Published
Pedestrian Hit And Killed On Roseville Road In North Sacramento [Video]

Pedestrian Hit And Killed On Roseville Road In North Sacramento

Police say the pedestrian was hit and killed on Roseville Road, just south of Marconi Avenue around 5 a.m.  A portion of Roseville Road was blocked off by police for their investigation.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:17Published