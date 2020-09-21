Search continues for driver in hit-and-run killing road worker in St. Clair Shores
Search continues for driver in hit-and-run killing road worker in St.
Clair Shores
Kathy Hopper RT @wxyzdetroit: Police say callers have been reporting "a white in color box truck that may have been involved in this incident."
https://… 48 minutes ago
WXYZ Detroit Police say callers have been reporting "a white in color box truck that may have been involved in this incident."
https://t.co/gXzOId226u 56 minutes ago
WXYZ Detroit RT @ali_hoxie: Investigators are still looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 26-year-old construction worker, then t… 1 hour ago
Ali Hoxie Investigators are still looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 26-year-old construction worke… https://t.co/DINaLTpqbt 2 hours ago
Isaac Donsky Big time yikes. If you didn't like Hailee Deegan for her driving style, wait till you hear this.
Looks like the se… https://t.co/zB4vFQ0R7f 14 hours ago
Hal 🇺🇲MAGA🇺🇲 KAG🇺🇲 1A 2A🇺🇲 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuna, was taken into custody but the search for the driver, believed to be a Hisp… https://t.co/3Z1YtXIZKS 4 days ago
Gabriel Gamiño, MA UPDATE: The suspected shooter, identified as 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuna, was taken into custody and the… https://t.co/5FVmx0qoY3 4 days ago
Texas Accident News LUBBOCK - The search continues for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash between a motorcycle and vehicle that c… https://t.co/PrZ7TAFsXf 4 days ago
Road worker killed in hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 in St. Clair ShoresA road worker has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on eastbound I-94 near 9 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores on Monday. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police say.
Pedestrian Hit And Killed On Roseville Road In SacramentoPolice say the incident happened on Roseville Road, just south of Marconi Circle just before 4 a.m. A portion of Roseville Road was blocked off by police for their investigation.
Pedestrian Hit And Killed On Roseville Road In North SacramentoPolice say the pedestrian was hit and killed on Roseville Road, just south of Marconi Avenue around 5 a.m. A portion of Roseville Road was blocked off by police for their investigation.