‘Your dreams will shape reality of India’: PM Modi at IIT Guwahati convocation

PM Modi addressed the convocation of IIT Guwahati through video conference.

PM Modi said that the dreams of the youth will shape India’s reality in the days to come.

‘The future of a nation is what its youth think today.

Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India.

This is the time to be future-ready,’ PM Modi said.

PM Modi also lauded the IIT Guwahati students for working toward the dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

PM Modi also said that students of IIT Guwahati should consider aligning their research with the troubles faced by the North-East region.

He encouraged students to link cultural knowledge with scientific progress and called in IIT Guwahati to establish a Centre for Indian Knowledge System.

There are immense possibilities in research in the sector of solar energy, wind energy, biomass and hydroelectric energy.

Rice, tea and bamboo are indigenous of this region.

There is biodiversity in this region, as well as huge traditional knowledge,’ PM Modi said.

Watch the full video for all the details.