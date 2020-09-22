Global  
 

‘Your dreams will shape reality of India’: PM Modi at IIT Guwahati convocation

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:34s
PM Modi addressed the convocation of IIT Guwahati through video conference.

PM Modi said that the dreams of the youth will shape India’s reality in the days to come.

‘The future of a nation is what its youth think today.

Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India.

This is the time to be future-ready,’ PM Modi said.

PM Modi also lauded the IIT Guwahati students for working toward the dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

PM Modi also said that students of IIT Guwahati should consider aligning their research with the troubles faced by the North-East region.

He encouraged students to link cultural knowledge with scientific progress and called in IIT Guwahati to establish a Centre for Indian Knowledge System.

There are immense possibilities in research in the sector of solar energy, wind energy, biomass and hydroelectric energy.

Rice, tea and bamboo are indigenous of this region.

There is biodiversity in this region, as well as huge traditional knowledge,’ PM Modi said.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi to hold high-level COVID-19 review meeting with CMs of 7 states on Wednesday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meet with the chief ministers of 7 coronavirus-high burden States/UT to review the status of..
DNA
PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were also present at the event. Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Prime Minister said, "The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Public institution in Guwahati, Assam

Your dreams will shape the reality of India, says PM Modi in IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation

PM Modi lauded the New Education policy and said that the National Education Policy will establish...
Zee News - Published


