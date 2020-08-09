Noel Gallagher insists British culture would never sexualise a female

Miley Cyrus Debuts Dramatic Disco Eye Look



Miley Cyrus is hitting the stage at tonight's iHeartRadio Music Festival — and in what might just be one of her most dramatic eye makeup looks ever. We know because, true to form, the "Midnight Sky" singer gave fans a sneak peek of her look for the event, and it features iridescent purple glitter all the way up to her brow bone.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published now