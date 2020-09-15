Djokovic: I've moved on from US Open

Global  
 

Novak Djokovic says having a tournament so soon after his US Open disqualification helped him mentally as he won the Italian Open in Rome.


Novak Djokovic wins Rome title: 'I moved on' after US Open default

For four or five days after being defaulted from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic did some serious soul...
Djoko wins 5th Italian Open

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to lift his fifth...
Novak Djokovic: Semi-finals is anybody's game

Top men's seed Novak Djokovic dropped a set before fighting off German qualifier Dominik Koepfer to...
Djokovic targets Federer's records [Video]

Djokovic targets Federer's records

Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French..

Djokovic: I have to move on from US Open [Video]

Djokovic: I have to move on from US Open

Novak Djokovic said the incident which led to his US Open disqualification 'could have happened before' during his trophy-laden career, but he now has to move on from it.

'Djokovic was in an unlucky situation' [Video]

'Djokovic was in an unlucky situation'

Rafael Nadal said his rival Novak Djokovic was involved in an "unlucky situation", after the Serb was disqualified from this year's US Open.

