|
Tropical storm makes landfall on Texas coast
Tropical storm makes landfall on Texas coast
Tropical Storm Beta has made landfall on the upper Texas coast.
It has becomethe ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental US this year.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories September 22 A
Here's the latest for Tuesday September 22nd: Tropical Storm Beta reaches Texas coast; Fire forces more evacuations near Los Angeles; More possible allegations..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tropical storm conditions will spread over the Texas coast on Monday morning as Tropical Storm Beta...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Newsmax •USATODAY.com •cbs4.com
|
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents prepared for a new weather onslaught Monday as tropical storm Sally...
CBC.ca - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •WorldNews
|
Tropical Storm Beta was forecast to make landfall in Texas on Monday, the latest storm in an...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Newsy •CBC.ca
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources