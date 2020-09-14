Global  
 

Tropical storm makes landfall on Texas coast

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Tropical Storm Beta has made landfall on the upper Texas coast.

It has becomethe ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental US this year.


AP Top Stories September 22 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 22nd: Tropical Storm Beta reaches Texas coast; Fire forces more evacuations near Los Angeles; More possible allegations..
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall on Texas coast

 Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the Texas coast on Monday night. southwest of Houston. It had with maximum winds of 45 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane..
USATODAY.com

Woman arrested for allegedly sending ricin to the White House

 A woman suspected of sending the poison ricin in an envelope addressed to the White House has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. The woman is also..
CBS News

Big unknown with Beta is how much rain it brings

 As Tropical Storm Beta batters the Texas coast, the biggest unknown is how much rainfall it could produce in areas that have already seen their share of damaging..
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Beta takes aim at Texas, Louisiana as Gulf Coast sees storm surge, flooding

Tropical storm conditions will spread over the Texas coast on Monday morning as Tropical Storm Beta...
FOXNews.com


U.S. Gulf Coast residents brace for tropical storm Sally

Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents prepared for a new weather onslaught Monday as tropical storm Sally...
CBC.ca


Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday in hurricane-weary Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Beta was forecast to make landfall in Texas on Monday, the latest storm in an...
USATODAY.com



Tracking Tropical Storm Beta 9/22 6AM [Video]

Credit: CBS4 Miami
Fisherman rescued after capsizing in waves during Typhoon Noul [Video]

Fisherman rescued after capsizing in waves during Typhoon Noul

A fisherman is rescued after getting caught in rough seas during Typhoon Noul off the coast of Cambodia on September 18. The hapless sailor was capsized in the waves as the storm brought strong..

Credit: Newsflare
Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues [Video]

Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues

Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues, in this clip from Monday (September 21).

Credit: Newsflare