Farmers protest against Kangana Ranaut over ‘terrorist’ remark | farm bill row

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking drugs from her manager. ‘Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, ‘MAAL HAI KYA?,’ Kangana tweeted. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some others. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will also be summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug use probe. Kangana had earlier said that many Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if a probe was launched into drg use in the film industry. She had even offered to assist the Narcotics Control Bureau in probing the issue. Watch the full video for all the details.
Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has said that she has no political affiliations. Payal Ghosh thanked people who have come out in her support including Kangana Ranaut. She said that she was harassed when she had gone to visit the filmmaker. She said that he took her to another room and misbehaved with her. The actor alleges that Kashyap asked her to be ‘mentally prepared’ the next time she came over. Ghosh said that she was appalled to see Anurag Kashyap speak about women empowerment & feminism and felt that she needed to expose the mask that he was hiding behind. She also added that she was warned against speaking up by members of her family, friends and her manager as they felt nobody in the industry would back her. The filmmaker has rejected all allegations made against him and hinted that this was malicious and completely false and also threatened legal action. Kashyap has received support from several women in the Indian film industry who have come out publicly to back the filmmaker. Watch the full video for all the details.
Aditya Chopra decides to postpone the YRF 50 celebrations, would now wait for the theatres to open before the big announcement. Satyamev Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead and directed by Milap Zaveri to release on Eid'21 For more scoops from Bollywood, you keep an eye out on Desimartini
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.
National Education Policy will establish India as an international education destination, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 at the convocation of IIT Guwahati. "National Education Policy will establish India as an international education destination. Our high performing institutions will be encouraged to set up campuses abroad. IIT-Guwahati has to play a key role in this vision of beyond boundaries expansion," said Modi.
PM Modi addressed the convocation of IIT Guwahati through video conference. PM Modi said that the dreams of the youth will shape India’s reality in the days to come. ‘The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready,’ PM Modi said. PM Modi also lauded the IIT Guwahati students for working toward the dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. PM Modi also said that students of IIT Guwahati should consider aligning their research with the troubles faced by the North-East region. He encouraged students to link cultural knowledge with scientific progress and called in IIT Guwahati to establish a Centre for Indian Knowledge System. There are immense possibilities in research in the sector of solar energy, wind energy, biomass and hydroelectric energy. Rice, tea and bamboo are indigenous of this region. There is biodiversity in this region, as well as huge traditional knowledge,’ PM Modi said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Farmers in Amritsar protested against the Central government and actress Kangana Ranaut on September 22. Protestors made effigies of Narendra Modi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kangana Ranaut. The protest was against the new agriculture reforms passed in both the houses of Parliament. They also expressed their disappointment over actress' remark where she called the protesting farmers as 'terrorists.'
Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent. The announcement was made by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha. The announcement comes just a day after massive ruckus was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of the contentious bills. Tomar said that the Minimum Support Price of wheat, the biggest crop of rabi season, has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal. Tomar added that the MSPs of six rabi crops were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The moves comes as opposition parties and farmer groups have threatened to intensify their agitation against the farm bills. Farmer groups have called for an pan India strike as a mark of protest. Reassuring the farmers, who the BJP alleges have been misled by opposition parties, Tomar reiterated the system of MSPs & APMCs will remain. Watch the full video for all the details.
