Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK is latest in Europe reimposing COVID measures

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:25s - Published
UK is latest in Europe reimposing COVID measures

UK is latest in Europe reimposing COVID measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave.

Soraya Ali reports.

The UK will re-impose some lockdown measures following a trend across Europe to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday (September 22) to work from home again and will impose new curbs on pubs, bars, and restaurants.

According to last week’s data, new COVID-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 a day in Britain.

Hospital admissions are doubling every eight days, and the testing system is buckling.

The government has warned it could hit 50,000 new cases a day by mid-October.

It already has the highest virus death toll in Europe.

Johnson is not expected to announce a fully-fledged lockdown of the kind seen in March.

But this comes just weeks after the prime minister was encouraging people to return to their workplaces.

Now he'll say work from home if you can.

He will also order all pubs, bars and restaurants to start closing at 10 p.m.

From Thursday (September 24), and restrict the hospitality sector to table service only, by law.

The government is also looking at delaying plans to allow a controlled return of sports fans into stadiums from October 1st.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown [Video]

Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said there should be ‘nothing inevitable’ about a second lockdown. His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lay out new restrictions to try and curb the rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Johnson back at 10 Downing Street following cabinet meeting [Video]

Johnson back at 10 Downing Street following cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in Whitehall. Ministers gathered for the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister ahead of his address in the House of Commons this afternoon. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK introduces curfews and work restrictions after new virus spike

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce new restrictions on social interactions Tuesday as the government tries to slow the spread of Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald
What are the new Covid-19 measures for pubs? [Video]

What are the new Covid-19 measures for pubs?

Boris Johnson has announced a raft of new measures in a bid to get Covid-19transmission under control without resorting to a national lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

As virus cases rise, European shares fall [Video]

As virus cases rise, European shares fall

European shares fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
‘Alarming’: WHO warns Europe over 300,000 COVID-19 cases in week [Video]

‘Alarming’: WHO warns Europe over 300,000 COVID-19 cases in week

Daily UK cases alone number in the thousands, as experts say the true figure could be in the tens of thousands.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Coronavirus pandemic: Working from office could become history [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Working from office could become history

Wales's first minister had the idea to keep a third of the workforce on rotation at home permanently.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published