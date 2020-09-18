UK is latest in Europe reimposing COVID measures

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:25s - Published 7 minutes ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave.

The UK will re-impose some lockdown measures following a trend across Europe to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday (September 22) to work from home again and will impose new curbs on pubs, bars, and restaurants.

According to last week’s data, new COVID-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 a day in Britain.

Hospital admissions are doubling every eight days, and the testing system is buckling.

The government has warned it could hit 50,000 new cases a day by mid-October.

It already has the highest virus death toll in Europe.

Johnson is not expected to announce a fully-fledged lockdown of the kind seen in March.

But this comes just weeks after the prime minister was encouraging people to return to their workplaces.

Now he'll say work from home if you can.

He will also order all pubs, bars and restaurants to start closing at 10 p.m.

From Thursday (September 24), and restrict the hospitality sector to table service only, by law.

The government is also looking at delaying plans to allow a controlled return of sports fans into stadiums from October 1st.