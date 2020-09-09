PM announces new COVID rules for England
1 week ago
PM announces new COVID rules for England
"This is the moment to act" warns Boris Johnson, as he announces a set of new coronavirus restrictions following a rise in cases.
After a spike in coronavirus cases, these rules are designed to prevent a second national lockdown
Priti Patel says new restrictions in England are about ensuring people do not endanger others’...
Parts of north-west England, West Yorkshire and the Midlands are now facing extra restrictions.
