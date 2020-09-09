Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM announces new COVID rules for England

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 05:35s - Published
PM announces new COVID rules for England

PM announces new COVID rules for England

"This is the moment to act" warns Boris Johnson, as he announces a set of new coronavirus restrictions following a rise in cases.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

What you can and can't do from Monday under England's new Covid rules

What you can and can't do from Monday under England's new Covid rules After a spike in coronavirus cases, these rules are designed to prevent a second national lockdown
Wales Online - Published

Families greeting in street guilty of ‘mingling’ under new Covid rules

Priti Patel says new restrictions in England are about ensuring people do not endanger others’...
FT.com - Published

Covid rules: Which areas are under new coronavirus restrictions?

Parts of north-west England, West Yorkshire and the Midlands are now facing extra restrictions.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

£10,000 fines for breaching self-isolation rule [Video]

£10,000 fines for breaching self-isolation rule

A look at the new fines that come in on September 28 for breaching the ruleson self-isolating. People in England who refuse an order to self-isolate willface fines of up to £10,000, the Government has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' explained [Video]

Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' explained

Most social gatherings of more than six people are now banned in the UK, in anattempt by the Government to curb the spike of Coronavirus cases. Police nowhave the power to break up groups more than..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
What are the new rules on social gatherings? [Video]

What are the new rules on social gatherings?

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published