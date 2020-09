Several Major Cruise Lines Coming Up With A Plan So Sailings Can Resume Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Cruise lines have been under a "no sail" order since March. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Major Cruise Lines Announce COVID Testing Plan To Safely Resume Sailing U.S. cruise lines are vowing a COVID testing plan for all passengers and crew prior to boarding in an...

cbs4.com - Published 15 hours ago







Tweets about this Your Cruise Girl It's exciting to cruise on a new ship. You won't be short on choices as several major cruise lines have scheduled m… https://t.co/hVG1Q5D8Xl 5 days ago