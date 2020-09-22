Boris Johnson says UK at 'perilous turning point' as new COVID-19 restrictions announced

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
The Prime Minister has announced new measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic across the UK.

Footage shows Johnson leaving Downing Street ahead of his speech at the House of Commons on Tuesday (September 22).

Johnson announced that people should work from home if they can and tighter measures around public gatherings including new restrictions on weddings and funerals.

Johnson said the country is at a "perilous turning point" and later added in the Commons: "Unless we palpably make progress we should assume that the restrictions that I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months."




