President Donald Trump Downplays COVID-19 As U.S. Deaths Near 200,000
President Donald Trump continues to downplay the effects of the coronavirus in the U.S., despite the rising COVID-19 death toll.
lia ☁️ RT @ksatnews: President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to appeal to his core base of white voters by downplaying the historical legac… 3 days ago
KSAT 12 President Donald Trump is intensifying efforts to appeal to his core base of white voters by downplaying the histor… https://t.co/E3s57vZHA6 3 days ago
Wayne RT @WGME: President Donald Trump intensified efforts to appeal to his core base of white voters on Thursday by downplaying the historical l… 4 days ago
The London Economic President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to appeal to his core base of white voters by downplaying the histor… https://t.co/U7qZDthNJZ 4 days ago
Ebony RT @KPRC2: President Donald Trump intensified efforts to appeal to his core base of white voters on Thursday by downplaying the historical… 4 days ago
CBS 13 News President Donald Trump intensified efforts to appeal to his core base of white voters on Thursday by downplaying th… https://t.co/effyNS86lX 4 days ago
Robert Jefress RT @ThatsJustBogus: @charliekirk11 Any president, like Donald Trump, who intentionally downplays the severity of the coronavirus in order t… 4 days ago
India Hook-Barnard, PhD RT @StarTribune: President Donald Trump downplayed the historical legacy of slavery in the United States and blasted efforts to address sys… 4 days ago
US wildfires: politicians condemn Trump for blaming 'forest management' – videoPoliticians strongly criticised the US president for his response to the escalating wildfire crisis in the west coast after he claimed 'forest management' was the main culprit for the emergency. The..
Two women topping Trump’s list to replace Justice GinsburgPresident Donald Trump is expected to name his pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sometime this week.
Donald Trump praises his reshaping of the US federal judiciaryUS President Donald Trump is boasting about his reshaping of the federaljudiciary days after the death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth BaderGinsburg.