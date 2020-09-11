Government pauses planned return of fans
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says plans for fans to return to sport events in England from October 1 have been called off.
EFL bosses back 'huge' return of fans in test eventsSeveral English Football League managers react to news that fans will be allowed to attend some games this weekend in a test capacity, despite the government having introduced new rules limiting social..
Premier League sets out ‘concern’ over delay to return of fansThe Premier League has urged the Government not to delay plans for the safereturn of supporters to stadiums, warning football stands to lose £100milliona month while matches are played behind closed..