News Package -Yogi Film City

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with several leading members of film fraternity.

The virtual meeting was over the UP CM's proposal of a new film city in the state.

In his address, CM Yogi stressed on what makes the state the 'cultural centre' of the country.

He pointed out that UP shares borders with seven states and a neighbouring country (Nepal).

CM Yogi added that the new film city will come up near the site of the historical city of Hastinapur.

Singers Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Anup Jalota were present at the meeting.

Several other dignitaries including Anupam Kher, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took part virtually in the meeting.

The film city was proposed by Yogi last week and 1000 acres of land have been identified for the project.

The film city is likely to come up in the state's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Incidentally, the district already boasts of a film city, located at Sector 16 A in Noida.


Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

