News Package -Yogi Film City

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that some people are trying to create unrest in the state and are politicising the death of a girl. Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who did nothing since 1947 are still trying to divide the nation on caste and communal lines. CM Yogi said that people who have been plotting to create unrest will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. Yogi said that his government had done good work against the Covid pandemic and said that those who were hiding in their house during the lockdown are now back to plotting unrest. The Chief Minister’s attack comes after opposition parties have cornered his government over the alleged gangrape, death and hurried cremation of a Dalit girl in Hathras. Many leaders including Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh and others have visited the victim’s family in the past week. Watch the full video for all the details.
An IAF helicopter made precautionary landing in Uttar Pradesh's saharanpur on Thursday. Landing was made by the advanced light helicopter due to technical snag. IAF helicopter landed safely following prompt and swift emergency action by air crew. Rescue team was sent to the area where chopper landed, IAF said. The helicopter was on a routine training mission from air force station Sarsawa.
A 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two persons living in her neighbourhood in UP's Greater Noida. The incident took place in Dadri on October 06. An FIR has been lodged and the accused have been taken into custody. Speaking to media, DCP (Women Security) in Police Commissionerate of GautamBuddha Nagar, Vrinda Shukla said, "An FIR has been lodged and the accused have been taken into custody."
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times' Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras by four men in her village on September 14 when she had gone to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last on September 29. Watch the full video for more details.
The coronavirus barometer of the Himalayan nation has surged high in recent days with the number of cases reaching 86,823 on October 4. Nepal on Sunday overtook China in the number of infections which has reported 85,450 cases amid speculation that the toll could be higher. Nepal on Sunday alone lodged 2,253 new cases with 1,329 recoveries and seven deaths. Out of new cases, Kathmandu Valley alone contributed 1,373 new cases while Lalitpur registered 187 and Bhaktapur 39 new cases of coronavirus. Despite the increasing number of cases, the buzz in the market and roads in Kathmandu is as normal as before. Social distancing, sanitisation and other basic health protocols issued by the government are flaunted by shoppers who are all in a festive mood to celebrate the upcoming festival of Dashain. As Kathmandu is the epicenter, contributing over 50 to 70 per cent of daily infection reported around the nation, people are worried about a possible lockdown.
Suspension bridge at Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh was opened for Nepali nationals. The bridge was opened for 30 minutes on Sep 29. "We received request from administration in Nepal to open it. Many people arrived for medical treatment and employment, those who were stuck here returned," Anil Kumar Shukla Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharchula said.
Last rites of Indian classical singer, Pandit Jasraj were held in Mumbai on Thursday. Family of the legendary singer paid last respect to him in Mumbai's Versova. Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their last respect to Pandit Jasraj. The maestro passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Mortal remains of the music legend reached Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Pandit Jasraj had been in US since the start of Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown. Pandit Jasraj was a legend of the Mewati Gharana. He was Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee. Pandit Jasraj's death was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several Bollywood celebrities. Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura Jasraj, daughter Durga Jasraj, son Shaarang Dev Pandit.
A case has been registered against chairman of a private school for raping a 20-year-old girl in Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida. DCP (Women Security) of GautamBuddh Nagar, Vrinda Shukla said, "Chairman of a private school has been booked for raping a 20-year-old girl in Ecotech-3 area of Greater Noida. He raped the girl when she went to take her brother's transfer certificate from the accused. Investigation is underway."
Delhi-NCR woke up to incessant rainfall on August 20 which led to heavy waterlogging. Delhi's Baraf Khana was waterlogged which affected normal lives. Similarly, parts of Ghaziabad were also submerged due to incessant rainfall. Noida's GautamBuddha Nagar was also heavily waterlogged. IMD has predicted heavy spells of rainfall in Delhi and NCR till August 25.
Noida's first musical fountain will open for the public at the medicinal park in Sector 91 at 07:00 pm on October 06. There will be no entry fee for visitors. As of now only limited number of people will be allowed. Fountain project cost Rs 5 crore.
After massive outrage over an Uttar Pradesh policeman manhandling Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday, now the Noida police has issued an apology and also launched a probe into the incident. Priyanka Gandhi had to face UP cops who were stationed at Delhi-Noida border on Saturday, was seen protecting party workers when police were thrashing them to prevent them from crossing over to Uttar Pradesh. An image soon went viral, where a cop could be seen grabbing the Congress leader’s kurta to restrain her. The picture led to massive outrage with people across the spectrum condemning the incident. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked if there are no female policemen in Uttar Pradesh. The Noida police later released a statement saying that they regret the incident that happened at the DND flyway while handling an unruly crowd and added that a probe had been initiated under a senior lady officer. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi had been allowed to proceed to Hathras to meet the victim’s kin by the UP police after their failed attempt on Thursday. Watch the full video for all the details.
