Premier Inn Owner Warns About Job Losses On The Way

On Tuesday, the owner of Britain's biggest hotel chain unveiled plans to slash up to 6,000 jobs.

The cuts come just days before the UK government begins enforcing new restrictions on pubs and restaurants to contain rising coronavirus infections.

Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Beefeater restaurants, said in a statement that the layoffs could affect up to 18% of its workforce.

Whitbread said it was important that they emerge from the crisis.

They hope the cuts will lower cost base, bring a more flexible operating model and strengthen their resiliency.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday that pubs and restaurants will have to close at 10 p.m.

And offer table service only.