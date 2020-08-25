Global  
 

Watch: Terrorist killed in J&K operation by forces, day after attack on CRPF

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
An anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir led to the elimination of a terrorist.

A pistol was also recovered by security forces.

An encounter broke out when J&K police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel cordoned off the Charar-i-Sharief area in Budgam.

The cordon was laid on September 21 evening and by the next morning the terrorist had been eliminated.

His identity has not been ascertained yet.

The operation took place a day after terrorists attempted an attack on CRPF personnel in Srinagar's Nowgam.

The 110 battalion of the CRPF had been the target.

Over 175 terrorists have been eliminated this year in over 70 anti-terror operations, as per officials.


