Watch: Terrorist killed in J&K operation by forces, day after attack on CRPF

An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Incident took place in Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Encounter is underway since last 12 hours. Further information is awaited.
Construction work of an indoor stadium is underway in the Handwara region of Kupwara district. This stadium would offer multi-utility sports facilities for the local youth to groom their talent. The indoor stadium is likely to be completed by November. Stadium would cost Rs 4 crore and would have facilities including gymnasium, volleyball and badminton courts. Local players laud the step taken by the government as it will help them to showcase their potential. Ghulam Nabi, Junior Engineer, Sports Council said, "The budget of this project is Rs 4 crores. This stadium is expected to be completed by November, this year."
As gradually economy has started to open up, young sportsmen are back in game in the Valley. Keeping COVID pandemic in mind, Wushu Association took initiative to train kids in an open field. An open field is arranged for young players at Aluchi Bagh area of Srinagar so that they can train themselves at a hurdle-free space. The assigned coaches help them to train and practice various games. Parents can also accompany their kids here at the playground. With this, children can prepare for upcoming tournaments and also can get physical fitness training.
Terrorists reportedly launched a terror attack on personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in Srinagar's Nowgam, as per reports with no injuries or casualties so far. The terrorists' target was 110 Battalion of the CRPF. The attack came days after a big revelation by Jammu and Kashmir's police chief. Director-General of the Union Territory's police force, Dilbag Singh, had said that Pakistani agencies were dropping weapons and drugs via drones to try and disturb peace in the region. Watch the full video for more.
A group of terrorists attacked a party of 110 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in JandK's Srinagar. The attack took place in Nowgam area of Srinagar on September 21. No injury has been reported so far and the area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited in this regard.
