Michelle O'Neill on possible 'circuit break' lockdown in Northern Ireland

Stormont’s Deputy First Minister has agreed to progress a compensation schemefor Troubles victims after a judge ruled that an ongoing delay was unlawful.The move by Michelle O’Neill came after she was highly criticised by a HighCourt judge for refusing comply with a legislative requirement to set up thescheme to gain political leverage over the UK Government.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have met with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at Hillsborough Castle in County Down.
Tributes have paid to SDLP leader John Hume, who was instrumental in achieving the Good Friday Agreement. Political figures including First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Irish President Michael D Higgins were among the limited mourners who attended the ceremony in St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited.
Arlene Foster has announced further restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings in Northern Ireland. The province's first minister said there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles but stressed "this is not returning to lockdown".
Musician Van Morrison is railing against UK lockdowns and pandemic restrictions in three new songs. Morrison's protests despite the government's success at containing Covid-19 transmissions. His new singles feature lyrics so specific and incendiary they sound as though they were designed to be played at rallies and protests. Morrison, who is Northern Irish, released the songs as "songs of protest.