Fountain Valley Elementary Schools Reopen Tuesday
Elementary schools in the Fountain Valley School District will welcome back students Tuesday for the first time in more than six months.
Kara Finnstrom reports.
Los Alamitos Unified Reopens 6 Elementary School Campuses TuesdayThe Los Alamitos Unified School District Tuesday became the first public school district in Orange County to reopen some of its schools to in-person instruction.
Students Across Tri-State Area Return To SchoolTuesday was the first day of the new normal at schools for many students in the tri-state area. Whether they were in the classroom or on the computer, it was a back-to-school like no other; CBS2's Ali..
Hogan visits Caroline Co. students on their first day back to schoolGovernor Larry Hogan and State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon traveled over to Caroline County on Tuesday to visit with students on their first day back to school for in-person classes.