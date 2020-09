Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Has Raised Millions To Help Florida Felons Vote Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published 9 minutes ago Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Has Raised Millions To Help Florida Felons Vote Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is stepping up to help felons with debt vote just days after Governor Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep them from doing so until they've paid off fines, restitution, and court fees. Katie Johnston reports. 0

