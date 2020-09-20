Global  
 

Labour leader questions Government's approach to curbing spread of Covid-19

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questions the Government's latest measures tocurb the rise of coronavirus infections.


Starmer: We warned the Prime Minister months ago [Video]

Starmer: We warned the Prime Minister months ago

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has said he along with The Academy of Medical Scientists warned of testing issues months ago. The leader of the opposition added that a second lockdown is not inevitable and one would be ‘a huge failure of government’. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Starmer: Second national lockdown would be sign of Government failure [Video]

Starmer: Second national lockdown would be sign of Government failure

Sir Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a “sign ofGovernment failure, not an act of God”, and would take an “immense toll” onpublic health and the economy. Speaking from Doncaster, the Labour leader toldthe virtual party conference: “The warnings yesterday from the Government’sadvisers were stark. They can’t be ignored".

Starmer: This government is holding us back [Video]

Starmer: This government is holding us back

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of holding the country back, during a keynote speech at the party’s virtual conference. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown [Video]

Starmer: There should be nothing ‘inevitable’ about lockdown

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said there should be ‘nothing inevitable’ about a second lockdown. His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lay out new restrictions to try and curb the rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Govt will consider revoking suspension of RS MPs if they apologise for their behaviour: Prasad

 The government will consider revoking the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members only after they apologise for their behaviour in the Upper House, Union..
IndiaTimes
Agriculture Reform Bills: Congress to boycott Parliament until Centre accepts their demands [Video]

Agriculture Reform Bills: Congress to boycott Parliament until Centre accepts their demands

Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that the party will boycott Parliament sessions until the government will not accept their demands which is to bring another bill. Through the bill, opposition demanded for fixing MSP under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission along with this, they also demanded that government agencies like FCI should not buy crops below MSP. Azad said, "We will boycott Parliament session until Government accepts our 3 demands, government to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission and Government agencies like FCI shouldn't buy crops below MSP."

Farmers need many thousand markets, not one: Chidambaram

 Commenting on this, Chidambaram tweeted, "Government has released advertisements defending the Farm Bills. One line in the advertisement says that 'One Nation..
IndiaTimes

Jeremy Corbyn calls for end of health inequality [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn calls for end of health inequality

Former Labour leader and MP for Islington North speaks at a virtual rally forthe Socialist Campaign Group. The former Labour leader called for an end tohealth inequality.

India's Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix's potential Covid-19 vaccine

 Codagenix Inc said on Tuesday Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing the US biotech firm's potential Covid-19 vaccine and it expects to begin..
IndiaTimes

Delhi High Court stays AAP government's decision to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

 The court came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party government and sought to know if other (non-COVID) patients had a right to life.
DNA
Boris Johnson: Restrictions could remain for six months [Video]

Boris Johnson: Restrictions could remain for six months

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Live News Updates on Covid-19

 Clinical trials have not included children, so vaccines for them may not arrive until the next school year, while adults may get theirs by summer.
NYTimes.com

Labour calls for government action to ‘rebuild businesses’ [Video]

Labour calls for government action to ‘rebuild businesses’

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to act urgently to stop businesses “going to the wall” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on..

Anneliese Dodds on Covid-19: How did it come to this? [Video]

Anneliese Dodds on Covid-19: How did it come to this?

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds gives a speech at the 2020 virtual LabourParty conference. Ms Dodds heavily criticises the Government's handling of thecoronavirus pandemic.

Starmer: PM must apologise for Covid testing mess [Video]

Starmer: PM must apologise for Covid testing mess

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the Boris Johnson to apologise for the Covid-19 "testing mess", adding he was "frustrated" at the government's approach to the track and trace system. Report by..

