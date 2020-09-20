Labour leader questions Government's approach to curbing spread of Covid-19

Agriculture Reform Bills: Congress to boycott Parliament until Centre accepts their demands



Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that the party will boycott Parliament sessions until the government will not accept their demands which is to bring another bill. Through the bill, opposition demanded for fixing MSP under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission along with this, they also demanded that government agencies like FCI should not buy crops below MSP. Azad said, "We will boycott Parliament session until Government accepts our 3 demands, government to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission and Government agencies like FCI shouldn't buy crops below MSP."

