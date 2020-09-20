Labour leader questions Government's approach to curbing spread of Covid-19

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has said he along with The Academy of Medical Scientists warned of testing issues months ago. The leader of the opposition added that a second lockdown is not inevitable and one would be ‘a huge failure of government’. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a “sign ofGovernment failure, not an act of God”, and would take an “immense toll” onpublic health and the economy. Speaking from Doncaster, the Labour leader toldthe virtual party conference: “The warnings yesterday from the Government’sadvisers were stark. They can’t be ignored".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of holding the country back, during a keynote speech at the party’s virtual conference. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said there should be ‘nothing inevitable’ about a second lockdown. His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lay out new restrictions to try and curb the rise in coronavirus cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 22 said that the party will boycott Parliament sessions until the government will not accept their demands which is to bring another bill. Through the bill, opposition demanded for fixing MSP under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission along with this, they also demanded that government agencies like FCI should not buy crops below MSP. Azad said, "We will boycott Parliament session until Government accepts our 3 demands, government to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission and Government agencies like FCI shouldn't buy crops below MSP."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the Boris Johnson to apologise for the Covid-19 "testing mess", adding he was "frustrated" at the government's approach to the track and trace system. Report by..