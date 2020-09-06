UK faces tighter measures again as COVID spreads

Boris introduces new Covid-19 restrictions



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a number of new Covid-19 restrictions. These include the change that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. His comments come as part of an attempt to curb the virus as cases rise. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 03:10 Published on January 1, 1970