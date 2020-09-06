Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK faces tighter measures again as COVID spreads

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
UK faces tighter measures again as COVID spreads

UK faces tighter measures again as COVID spreads

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with restrictions lasting probably six months.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

All you need to know from Boris Johnson’s coronavirus statement to MPs [Video]

All you need to know from Boris Johnson’s coronavirus statement to MPs

Boris Johnson has announced a range of new measures to combat the rapid risein coronavirus cases in the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

'We've reached a perilous turning point' - UK PM

 Boris Johnson says new restrictions being introduced in England could prevent tougher rules later.
BBC News
Boris introduces new Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Boris introduces new Covid-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a number of new Covid-19 restrictions. These include the change that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. His comments come as part of an attempt to curb the virus as cases rise. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:10Published
Boris Johnson: Restrictions could remain for six months [Video]

Boris Johnson: Restrictions could remain for six months

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Labour leader questions Government's approach to curbing spread of Covid-19 [Video]

Labour leader questions Government's approach to curbing spread of Covid-19

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questions the Government's latest measures tocurb the rise of coronavirus infections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

India's Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix's potential Covid-19 vaccine

 Codagenix Inc said on Tuesday Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing the US biotech firm's potential Covid-19 vaccine and it expects to begin..
IndiaTimes

Delhi High Court stays AAP government's decision to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

 The court came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party government and sought to know if other (non-COVID) patients had a right to life.
DNA

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Government could tighten national lockdown measures [Video]

Government could tighten national lockdown measures

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in England, reports have emerged that theGovernment is considering a return to tighter national lockdown measures.Under a so-called “circuit break”, extra..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic [Video]

Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic

Number of people travelling by air increased gradually, months after domestic air travel resumed in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. Government guidelines and SOPs are being followed by airlines and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published
Watch: Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens amid Covid-19 [Video]

Watch: Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens amid Covid-19

Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopened after over five months on Sunday. However, there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine in view of Covid-19. Safety measures like use of sanitisers, face..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published