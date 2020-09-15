Covid: ‘50 lakh cases but almost 45 lakh recoveries’, says Health Secretary

With India recording the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the government on Tuesday said that for the past four consecutive days the number of daily recovered cases surpassed the new infections reported per day.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India has the highest number of recovered cases in the world at 44,97,867.

"India's COVID-19 cases share is 17.7 per cent of global infections, while those who have recuperated are 19.5 per cent of total recoveries in world.

The daily recoveries from COVID-19 more than number of new infections reported per day since past four consecutive days," he said.