NATIONAL VOTER DAY: Are You Ready To Vote In 2020 Election

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:52s - Published
NATIONAL VOTER DAY: Are You Ready To Vote In 2020 Election
Are You Ready To Vote In 2020 Election

September 22 is National Voter Registration Day — see the deadlines to register to vote for the November election in your state

The 2020 presidential election is on November 3, but registration deadlines in over a dozen states...
Business Insider - Published


FormerUSN

TODAY is National Voter Registration Day & I want YOU ready to VOTE TRUMP & Make America Great Again! Don't wait! Regis…

taudelta_akas

NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY Voter registration is more important than ever. It is the first step in getting read…

LWVDaneCounty

Happy National Voter Registration Day! We're just a few short weeks from registration deadlines, so it is more important than ever…

enbycth

it's national voter registration day so 18+ American moots, register to vote if you haven't all ready!!

LisaLStauffer

It's National Voter Registration Day! 🗳 Register to vote TODAY. 🗳 Check your registration if you've already registered.…


National Voter Registration Day information [Video]

National Voter Registration Day information

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs talks with ABC15 about voting security and more on National Voter Registration Day.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:50Published
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Among Sites Providing Voting Resources For National Voter Registration Day [Video]

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Among Sites Providing Voting Resources For National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and social media sites are providing the resources you need to prepare for Election Day.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:37Published