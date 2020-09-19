Global  
 

Trump tweets he'll announce Supreme Court nominee on Saturday

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published
President Trump to name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday, hopes to fire up base

As President Trump continues to tease his Supreme Court nominee pick, CBS News has learned that he...
CBS News - Published


Catholic Amy Coney Barrett front-runner as Trump signals Supreme Court nomination plans

CNA Staff, Sep 19, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- President Donald Trump on Saturday signaled he would soon...
CNA - Published


Ginsburg Supreme Court: Trump to name nominee by week's end

The president says he will name a replacement to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Saturday.
BBC News - Published


Senate Republicans Preparing To Move Quickly To Confirm Supreme Court Nominee

Laura Podesta reports President Trump is expected to announce his choice to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the end of this week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published
Trump to Name Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick Friday Or Saturday

President Trump said Monday he intends to announce who he will nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on either Friday or Saturday, waiting until late in the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:20Published