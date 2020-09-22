S&P 500 Movers: EW, COTY
S&P 500 Movers: EW, COTY
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Coty, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%.
Year to date, Coty, has lost about 71.9% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Edwards Lifesciences, trading down 3.1%.
Edwards Lifesciences is showing a gain of 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are HCA Healthcare, trading down 3.1%, and Carmax, trading up 4.0% on the day.