Wineries Hit Financially by COVID-19

FEELING THEFINANCIAL IMPACT OFCOVID-19.OUR CANYONCOUNTY REPORTER-- NICOLE CAMARDA --SPOKE WITH ONEWINERY... AS THEYHEAD INTO HARVESTSEASON."WE'RE PICKINGVIOGNIER!

ITS ONEOF OUR FIRSTGRAPES THAT COMEOFF FOR THESEASON"AND THESE BRIGHTGREEN GRAPES WILLBE CRUSHED ANDEVENTUALLY TURNEDINTO A BOTTLE OFWILLIAMSONORCHARDS ANDVINEYARDS WHITEWINE.CO-OWNER, PATRICKWILLIAMSON SAYSSALES HAVE SEEN AMIXTURE OF HIGHAND LOWSTHROUGHOUT THELAST FEW MONTHSWITH COVID-19."SALES WEREDEPRESSED A LITTLEBIT DURING THESHUTDOWN.

WHENWE GOT THERELEASE TO GET OUTOF THE LOCKDOWN,WE DID SEE KIND OFAN INCREASE OFSALES FROM THESHUTDOWN, BUT WEWEREN'T AT OURNORMALS LEVELS.AND THEN JULY WEACTUALLY DID SEE ABIT OF A DROP ANDWERE NOT SURE IFITS CORONA OR IFPEOPLE COULD JUSTGO OUT AND DOMORE THINGS."WILLIAMSON SAYSTHEY ARE WORKINGON INCREASINGTHEIR PRESENCE INGROCERY STORESTO HELP IMPROVESALES"PEOPLE ARE NOTGOING TO THETASTING ROOMS, BUTTHEY'VE GOT TO GOTO THE GROCERYSTORE, SO ITS LIKEOH ILL GRAB BOTTLEOF IDAHO WINE OFFTHE SHELF THERE.'WILLAMSONOCHARDS ANDVINEYARDS IS NOTQUITE BIG ENOUGHTO HAVE ADISTRIBUTOR YET,WHICH HELPS WITHGETTING BOTTLES INTHE GROCCERYSTORE ISLES"WE HAVE LIMITEDEXPOSURE IN THOSESTORES RIGHT NOW,BUT WE'RE WORKINGON IT.

PART OF IT ISTHAT MOST STORESWANT ADISTRIBUTOR"SO THEY RELY ONCONSUMERS TOHELP.IFCONSUMERS ASKFOR A CERTAINBRAND, THE STORESUSUALLY LISTEN.."THE BIGGEST THINGALSO IS JUST HAVINGTHE CONSUMERS GOTO THE GROCCERYSTORE AND SAY "HEYI WANT YOU TO HAVEMORE IDAHO WINE, IWANT YOU TO HAVEMORE WILLIAMSONWINEAND SINCE A BIGPORTION OF SALESCOMES FROM THEIRTASTING ROOMS,THEY FEAR WHATTHE WINTER MONTHSMIGHT BRING"WE'RE GOING TO BELIMITED ON OURTASTING ROOMSPACE AND OURSALES ARENORMALLY REALLYLOW AFTER ORRIGHT AROUNDCHRISTMAS AND SOIT JUST DROPS.""AS EVERYONE GETSSHUT INTO THEIRHOMES BECAUSE OFWINTER, THINKABOUT YOUR LOCALWINERIES AS WELL."NICOLE CAMARDA