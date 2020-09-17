UN General Assembly: Empty summit for world in crisis
United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting
United Nations General Assembly: Trump to address world leaders on Iran sanctions
сенат REPLAY: US President Donald Trump's speech at UN General Assembly https://t.co/DiR2UWL4uV via @YouTube listing 11 minutes ago
Scott Webber RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia #TrumpBrainDroppings - Wisconsin Wackyfest: 9/ Trump does his stories about election night, how amazing… 3 days ago
Peter @jessie4324 @realDonaldTrump And the nominated president will be Donald J Trump... so he can go ahead now and get i… https://t.co/l5C4GddIDa 3 days ago
Mass. AG warns of voter intimidation at pollsMassachusetts Attorney General has put out a reminder about the rules for poll watchers. She says President Donald Trump is threatening to use poll watchers to try to intimidate voters.
Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One ConditionEric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch.
CNN reports the son of President Donald..
Pres. Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masksPresident Donald Trump is contradicting the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the potential availability of a coronavirus vaccine to the general public and on mask-wearing.