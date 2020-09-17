Global  
 

REPLAY: US President Donald Trump's speech at UN General Assembly

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 07:21s - Published
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Romney backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Romney's support for moving forward with the confirmation process provides crucial backing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
CBS News

Republicans appear to have support for vote on Trump Supreme Court nominee after Romney backs push to fill vacancy

 Sen. Mitt Romney's backing means Republicans appear to have the support in the Senate to approve a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

Ginsburg Supreme Court: Republicans secure vote for replacement

 Senator Mitt Romney of Utah has said he would support a vote on President Trump's court nominee.
BBC News

Senator Ted Cruz on filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat

 Senator Ted Cruz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Senate fight to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seat with President Trump's forthcoming..
CBS News

United Nations General Assembly United Nations General Assembly Principal organ of the United Nations

UN General Assembly: World must prevent new Cold War, Guterres warns

 Secretary-General António Guterres made the comments amid a rise in US-China tensions.
BBC News
UN General Assembly: Empty summit for world in crisis [Video]

UN General Assembly: Empty summit for world in crisis

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:26Published
United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting [Video]

United Nations General Assembly: World leaders to virtually take stage at annual meeting

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:01Published
United Nations General Assembly: Trump to address world leaders on Iran sanctions [Video]

United Nations General Assembly: Trump to address world leaders on Iran sanctions

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Trump says UN must 'hold China accountable' for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly that China must be held accountable by the...
News24 - Published

Trump Aims to Use UN Address to Send Strong Message to China

President Donald Trump, who prefers speaking to boisterous crowds, is set to give a prerecorded...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •VOA News


Trump Won't Attend UN General Assembly in Person

President Donald Trump will not attend United Nations General Assembly in person next week, and...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



