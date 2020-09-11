Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Lampard confirms

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win



A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned byCrystal Palace at Old Trafford.

