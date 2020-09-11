Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Lampard confirms

Timo Werner explains the “hard decision” behind joining Chelsea, insisting itis so that he can win titles. Settling into life at Stamford Bridge, Wernerinsisted Chelsea quickly became his top choice once Frank Lampard explainedhis Stamford Bridge plans.
A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned byCrystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Senegal's Lamine Diack, the former head of world athletics' governing body, was convicted in France on Wednesday of corruption in a Russian doping scandal and sentenced to spend at least two years in prison. Adam Reed reports.