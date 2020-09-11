Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Lampard confirms

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Lampard confirms

Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Lampard confirms

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is expected to complete his move to Chelseafrom Rennes on Tuesday, Frank Lampard has confirmed.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Édouard Mendy Senegalese footballer

Edouard Mendy: Chelsea agree deal with Rennes for Senegal goalkeeper

 Chelsea agree a deal with Rennes to sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, subject to a medical and personal terms.
BBC News

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

Frank Lampard vows to support Kepa Arrizabalaga after another costly mistake [Video]

Frank Lampard vows to support Kepa Arrizabalaga after another costly mistake

Frank Lampard has admitted he will fight to boost Kepa Arrizabalaga’s brittleconfidence after the goalkeeper’s latest mistake in Chelsea’s 2-0 PremierLeague loss to Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Kai Havertz relishing Werner and Lampard relationships [Video]

Kai Havertz relishing Werner and Lampard relationships

New Chelsea signing Kai Havertz talks about how he's settling in at the club,teaming up with fellow Germany international Kai Havertz and how manager FrankLampard can improve his game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

In-demand Werner chose Chelsea 'to win titles'

 Chelsea forward Timo Werner says Frank Lampard's vision and the desire to win titles made him choose Stamford Bridge over other options.
BBC News
Timo Werner: I came to Chelsea to win titles [Video]

Timo Werner: I came to Chelsea to win titles

Timo Werner explains the “hard decision” behind joining Chelsea, insisting itis so that he can win titles. Settling into life at Stamford Bridge, Wernerinsisted Chelsea quickly became his top choice once Frank Lampard explainedhis Stamford Bridge plans.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned byCrystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Israeli settlers' Chelsea boss backer

 An investigation by BBC News Arabic has found that Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich, controls companies that have donated $100m to an Israeli settler..
BBC News

Senegal Senegal Country on the coast of West Africa

Ex-head of world athletics jailed for corruption [Video]

Ex-head of world athletics jailed for corruption

Senegal's Lamine Diack, the former head of world athletics' governing body, was convicted in France on Wednesday of corruption in a Russian doping scandal and sentenced to spend at least two years in prison. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Frank Lampard confirms

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is expected to complete his move to Chelsea from Rennes on Tuesday,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News


Chelsea poised to complete and announce Edouard Mendy signing 'within 24 hours'

Chelsea poised to complete and announce Edouard Mendy signing 'within 24 hours' Chelsea are poised to complete the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after Frank Lampard...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Chelsea boss Lampard quizzed over Edouard Mendy transfer after Brighton win

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was quizzed over the arrival of Edouard Mendy with the Rennes goalkeeper...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Football.london



Tweets about this

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on Naija Reports Edouard Mendy: Keeper has Chelsea medical before move from Rennes https://t.co/G6yvQEOve2 https://t.co/XWpBRYIlwS 23 minutes ago

hereisAnand

Anand Selvaraj RT @BBCEngland: Edouard Mendy: Keeper has Chelsea medical before move from Rennes https://t.co/alAq3iQo38 27 minutes ago

324972

324972 Breaking news. #Edouard Mendy: Keeper has Chelsea medical before move from Rennes 31 minutes ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Edouard Mendy: Keeper has Chelsea medical before move from Rennes https://t.co/alAq3iQo38 31 minutes ago

footballbbc_com

football-bbc Edouard Mendy: Keeper has Chelsea medical before move from Rennes https://t.co/NXSrNJ1kD2 https://t.co/4xBnj9eIJ8 36 minutes ago

Oleparsakei

Evans Parsakei Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy undergoing a medical with Chelsea The Senegalese keeper, will compete with the… https://t.co/fxMY7LhrVk 58 minutes ago

baxbbota

Baxbbota 10 RT @alistairmagowan: Edouard Mendy: Keeper has Chelsea medical before move from Rennes #CFC https://t.co/HKMo6nSmhN 58 minutes ago

alistairmagowan

alistair magowan Edouard Mendy: Keeper has Chelsea medical before move from Rennes #CFC https://t.co/HKMo6nSmhN 58 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Good chance Mendy will play vs WBA' [Video]

'Good chance Mendy will play vs WBA'

Edouard Mendy could be in contention to play in Chelsea's next Premier League game against West Brom, according to Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:34Published
Lampard: Kepa has to stay strong [Video]

Lampard: Kepa has to stay strong

Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga has his support after the goalkeeper's mistake against Liverpool as Chelsea finalise a deal to sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published
Transfer News: Edouard Mendy & Giroud [Video]

Transfer News: Edouard Mendy & Giroud

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has the latest on Chelsea's move for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and the future of Olivier Giroud at Stamford Bridge.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:41Published