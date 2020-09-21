Visva Bharati V-C: Shantiniketan is no longer abode of peace | Oneinddia News

Visva Bharati is a reputed institute which was set up by the Nobel laureate, the illustrious, Rabindranath Tagore.

On 17th August, a mob allegedly led by a local TMC MLA, came with a JCB and vandalised the University's under-construction wall, stealing construction equipment and vandalising the premises.

Police of the district were aware but did nothing.

Why is Visva Bharati, which has the foundations and talent to be a global university, descending into such chaos?

To understand that, we speak to Vice Chancellor of the university, professor Bidyut Chakrabarty.

