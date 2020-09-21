Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Visva Bharati V-C: Shantiniketan is no longer abode of peace | Oneinddia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:14s - Published
Visva Bharati V-C: Shantiniketan is no longer abode of peace | Oneinddia News

Visva Bharati V-C: Shantiniketan is no longer abode of peace | Oneinddia News

Visva Bharati is a reputed institute which was set up by the Nobel laureate, the illustrious, Rabindranath Tagore.

On 17th August, a mob allegedly led by a local TMC MLA, came with a JCB and vandalised the University's under-construction wall, stealing construction equipment and vandalising the premises.

Police of the district were aware but did nothing.

Why is Visva Bharati, which has the foundations and talent to be a global university, descending into such chaos?

To understand that, we speak to Vice Chancellor of the university, professor Bidyut Chakrabarty.

#VisvaBharati #RabindranathTagore #Shantiniketan


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Visva Bharati V-C Bidyut Chakrabarty says 'mafia controls campus' | Oneindia News [Video]

Visva Bharati V-C Bidyut Chakrabarty says 'mafia controls campus' | Oneindia News

Visva Bharati is a reputed institute which was set up by the Nobel laureate, the illustrious, Rabindranath Tagore. On 17th August, a mob allegedly led by a local TMC MLA, came with a JCB and vandalised..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 56:20Published